Tamil Nadu

Efforts on in Pudukkottai to throw light on rock-cut cave temple

Efforts of archaeological enthusiasts to throw light on a rock-cut cave temple in Pudukkottai district on the first day of 2019 were hampered by waist-deep mud.

Published: 02nd January 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Yathum Oorey Yavarum Kelir pumping water out as part of efforts to see what is considered to a Sivalingam at Narthamalai | M MUTHU KANNAN

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Efforts of archaeological enthusiasts to throw light on a rock-cut cave temple in Pudukkottai district on the first day of 2019 were hampered by waist-deep mud. A group of youngsters organised through social media had taken the initiative to enthrall the people of Naarthamalai on New Year’s Day by showing them the hidden treasure in their village. The group called itself ‘Yathum Oorey Yavarum Kelir’ (YOYK).

Announcing that  people could see the cave temple on a hilltop, the youngsters started draining stagnant water (Sunai) using pumps on the morning of December 31 after taking permission from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). 

“We started pumping water by 10 am on December 31 and continued till 2am. As it was too cold, we took a break and resumed by 7am on Jan 1. Though we could drain water, there was three feet of mud. We could not finish today,” said Parthiban of YOYK.

Propelled by the curiosity of seeing the cave temple with a Shivalinga, some Naarthamalai residents also joined in the work. K. Arun (29) said, 

“After getting to know a group of volunteers was working on the hilltop, my friends and I also rushed to the spot to see what was going on. We lent a helping hand in draining water. When I told my 87-year-old grandfather, he said he had seen the cave partially when people drained water from the hill decades ago during a drought.”

Another volunteer, Edison, a civil engineer, said, “At Sithannavasal we had come to know that there was another cave temple in Naarthamalai. After a study, we spotted a stone inscription at Naarthamalai hill that reads a Rani of Pudukkottai in 1871 had drained water from the hilltop to worship the Shivalinga in the cave temple. Based on that, we are carrying out these efforts.”

TAGS
Yathum Oorey Yavarum Kelir Naarthamalai Rock-cut cave temple

