Eighteen states, 10000 kilometers, one journey; Maharashtra man on mission to spread awareness on organ donation

Meena Laksmanapathy By

Express News Service

MADURAI: We often ask ourselves why we have to sacrifice for ‘strangers’ when we have enough on our platter. We conveniently ignore the fact that mankind reached where it has by helping one another and had we not nurtured that quality, our species could still be roaming the Savanna.

Fortunately, there are a few who have taken a way out of the humdrum pursuit of self-interest and resolved to make their lives worth living. A member of these inspirational lot is Pramod Mahajan, a 67-year-old sugarcane farmer from Sangli in Maharashtra who has taken upon himself the responsibility of spreading awareness on organ donation by undertaking a 10,000-km travel through 18 States.

A remarkable decision from a man who himself had donated his kidney to his friend 18 years ago. Madurai was fortunate enough to receive Mahajan, who reached the city recently on the 68th day of his travel. He was welcomed by members of the Young Indians Madurai Chapter and requested to participate in an organ donation awareness programme organised at the KLN College of Engineering here.

Addressing a gathering, Mahajan said, “My friend, to whom I had given my kidney, is now married and has two children. I want to show people how healthy I am even after donating my kidney. That’s the motivation behind my journey.” Mahajan set off from Pune on October 21 on his bike. He travels alone, covering about 100km a day.

Speaking to students at KLN college, he said that he had so far inspired 29 people to donate their organs in his village and supported seven free kidney transplantation surgeries. Speaking to Express, Mahajan said, “The most fascinating thing I witnessed is that when it comes to organ donation, religious and caste differences play no role. Once most were unwilling to donate blood, but with increased awareness, more are coming forward. Organ donation will also reach that stage soon. That is the goal I am working towards.” B Gunasekaran, Chairperson of Young Indians, said that an enthusiastic donor like Pramod Mahajan would inspire others.

That was why they organised such awareness programme in every city he reached, he added. He said all the 42 chapters of Young India, through an initiative called ‘Gift an Organ,’ were engaged in educating people about organ donation. About five lakh people were made aware of it every month, he said.