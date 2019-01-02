Karunas withdraws petition seeking removal of Tamil Nadu Speaker

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just days after reiterating that he would see through his resolution seeking removal of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, Thiruvadanai MLA S Karunas withdrew the petition on Wednesday.

On October 3, 2018, the actor-politician had sent the petition seeking to move a resolution in the Assembly for removal of the Speaker.

Karunas, in his petition under Rule 68 of TN Assembly Rules, alleged Dhanapal was acting in a biased and partisan manner while conducting Assembly proceedings. He had handed over the petition at the office of Assembly Secretary R Srinivasan through his counsel.

The first resolution seeking removal of the Speaker was moved by DMK on March 23, 2018 and was defeated by the ruling AIADMK.

Karunaas was elected to the State Assembly on AIADMK’s Two Leaves symbol in 2016. However, he has been backing RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran, who founded the rebel Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. On September 23, 2018, Karunas was arrested for making derogatory remarks against T Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and many communities. He was later released on bail.