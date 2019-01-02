Like-minded amateurs unite to master boxing, dodge inadequate funds

DEEPAK SATHISH By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: It is not the fear of failure that stops many aspiring sportspersons from realising their dreams but inadequate funds for training. Such has been the case of a few like-minded youngsters, mostly students of Chikkanna Government Arts College (CGAC), from Tirupur.

However, these youth decided to take matters into their own hands. Their insatiable urge to master boxing paved way to the formation of a voluntary circle of trainers and learners determined to DIY their path to success. This volunteer circle of champions-in-the-making is now ten strong.

Most of the players do not hail from economically-sound families, points out J Daniel Williams (21), a final-year BA English student at CGAC. Instead of spending a lot of money on hiring coaches, they save up to buy boxing kits that cost from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 (popular brands, that is). Kits from local manufacturers are available even at Rs 5,000, he says.

The group that was founded a month ago meets twice a day for training at a fitness centre. All leisure time is also devoted to training. While lack of resources to hire a professional coach fuelled their decision to form this rag-tag club, the effort seems to have paid off. S Surya Narayanan (22) managed to bag a gold medal at the national championship organised by Rural Games Organisation of India at University of Jammu recently.

Two others have secured silver medals. Speaking about the advent of the group, Surya says, “We started this circle by roping in all players interested in the sport. The one thing that differentiates us from professional boxers is that we do not have a coach.”

Surya had once received training from a coach for a few weeks. However, it turned out to be too expensive for him to keep it going. He now works as a part-time delivery agent with Swiggy to support his ambition. S Parasuraman (21), a student and member of the group, attributes his silver medal to this kind of self-training. Addressing his fellow boxers as brothers, he says that it was they who showed him the moves. With enough practice, he became good enough to compete with them.

This training led him to bag a silver medal outside the circle, he narrates. Despite the wins, it is not easy to participate in many events given the financial component that comes along with it, says Daniel. While they are able to participate in all the open tournaments and selection trials, they are not able to make it to national tourneys, he admits. With the national boxing meet coming up in Punjab on January 11 and 12, the boys are running from pillar to post to find sponsorship. “We need at least Rs10,000 each to participate in the meet. Once we are in, I assure that we will bring home medals,” he explains.