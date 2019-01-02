Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court impleads I-T dept to find out assets of Jayalalithaa

A single judge had rejected the claim of suppression of facts and hence, the present appeal.

Published: 02nd January 2019 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:08 AM

A file photo of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A division bench of the Madras High Court has impleaded the State government, the Income-Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate as party respondents in the PIL petition from a AIADMK party man to appoint him as an administrator to look after the properties of party supremo and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, worth over Rs 900 crore.

The bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abudl Quddhose suo motu impleaded the three agencies when the PIL petition from K Pugazhendi came up for further hearing on Wednesday. This was to ascertain the exact assets and liabilities of Jayalalithaa. When asked by the bench who was the proper authority to inform the court of the exact assets and liabilities of Jayalalithaa, the counsel for the Administrator General and Official Trustee replied that the IT department and the ED would be the proper authorities to give the details.

Similarly, income tax authorities were said to have filed a tax case before this court questioning the order passed by the lower authorities. If the said appeal was allowed, the liability has to be discharged from the estate.

Therefore, this court would like to know the assets possessed by Jayalalithaa and equally the liability. In view of the same, it was appropriate to implead the IT department and ED as they alone would be in a better position to give details about assets and liabilities of Jayalalithaa, the bench added and posted the further hearing to January 7.

