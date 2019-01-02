Manufacturers, retailers begin indefinite shutdown

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: With the state government effectively implementing the plastic ban, plastic manufacturers and traders have downed their shutters indefinitely from January 1.

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a ban on the use of plastic from January 1 onwards, banning 14 types of plastic materials while suggesting 12 alternatives like organic materials, metal utensils and items made of Chinese clay.

A man carrying flowers in

plastic bags in Madurai on

Tuesday | k k sundar

Condemning the move, the Thoothukudi Plastic Manufacturers and Sellers Association launched an indefinite strike on Tuesday, to condemn the state government for not giving proper alternatives for the ancillary businesses. Over 50 plastic shops including wholesalers and retailers have downed their shutters.

Speaking to Express, Association president Senthil Kumar said that the traders were still sceptical about using the suggested alternatives and that there was no clarity on the suggestions.

“While it was said that paper cups, non-woven carry bags, Polypropylene (PP covers) and aluminium foil could be used as alternatives, some officials say that these are also banned. Though we also subscribe to the idea of a plastic ban in the state, it is disheartening to note that our concerns were not taken into account by the Chief Minister,” he stated.

Since the government has allowed corporate-made packed foods that are wrapped with use-and-throw plastic materials to be in the market, it could potentially hit the retail business again. It will encourage buyers to move for corporate made foodstuff, Senthil expressed concern. “The plastic ban will be another blow to the retail trade sector,” he said.