Met department announces end of North East monsoon in Tamil Nadu

According to an RMD bulletin, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy, with maximum and minimum temperatures at around 30 to 20 degree Celsius over the next 48 hours in Chennai. 

Published: 02nd January 2019 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

North East monsoon. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department on Wednesday announced that the North East monsoon rains have ceased over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala.

"North East Monsoon rains have ceased on January 2 over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and adjoining areas of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka,” a Regional Meteorological Department (RMD) official told Express.

“In mid-February and March, there will be rains due to convection activity, low trough and so on,” the official added.

“The normal rainfall Chennai district's receives during North-East monsoon activity is 79cm. But, this year only 35cm of rain has been recorded, a rainfall deficiency of 55 per cent deficient of rain. For Tamil Nadu, normal rainfall is 44cm, but only 34cm of rain has been received, a deficiency of 24 per cent,” the official said, adding that in Chennai foggy and misty conditions would prevail in the early mornings for a few more days.

According to an RMD bulletin, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy, with maximum and minimum temperatures at around 30 to 20 degree Celsius over the next 48 hours in Chennai and neighbouring parts.

