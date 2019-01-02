Home States Tamil Nadu

Mixed bag on day-1 as Chennai bins the plastic ban

A small eatery in Pondy Bazaar was seen packing food in polythene covers and finally propping them into a cloth bag. "Some customers are bringing their own boxes.

Mutton stall in Tiruvenveli using leaves to pack meat | V.KARTHIKALAGU

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unfazed by the threat of penalty, shops and eateries in Chennai continued to use polythene bags on the first day of plastic ban. Several retailers claimed they were unaware of means to purchase eco-friendly alternatives. 

A small eatery in Pondy Bazaar was seen packing food in polythene covers and finally propping them into a cloth bag. “Some customers are bringing their own boxes. For others, we are using plastic bags,” said the hotel manager, adding that he will think about alternatives when he sees neighbouring shops using any of them. 

Plastic bags still in use in Coimbatore flower
market | U Rakesh Kumar

The trend was common across businesses — be it at the roadside imitation jewellery stores or local tailoring shops, all continued the use of plastic packets and bags. 
Small traders insist that the cost of eco-friendly alternatives is prohibitive. Sarada, a vegetable vendor at the T. Nagar market says: “Now, I buy a pack of 100 plastic bags for `40. If I switch to jute or cloth bags, I will have to spend `5 per bag. Customers won’t pay the difference.” 

Speaking to Express, Rajendra Rathnoo IAS, one of the three regional coordinators of the ban, said that the move was received well in several districts. He said that the officials did not want to create panic on the very first day as it might prompt users to dump plastic waste into lakes or eco-sensitive areas.

The ban, indeed, got good response in some districts. A total of 1 tonne of banned plastic materials was returned by Coimbatore residents. Officials of Tirunelveli Corporation conducted surprise checks at retail stores and seized 300 kg of banned plastic bags. Some stores have come up with interesting models to beat the ban. Arasan tea stall in Tirunelveli is giving containers to its takeaway customers for a refundable deposit of `150.

back to basics Tasmac cheers the ban
A few Tasmac outlets across the State, especially in Coimbatore and Tiruchy, welcomed the ban by replacing disposable plastic cups with glasses. Officials carried out surprise inspections at several outlets across the State to enforce the ban 

 

Plastic ban Polythene covers Pondy Bazaar

