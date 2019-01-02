Mixed response on plastic ban from central districts

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL/TIRUCHY: The ban on single-use plastic products which came into force on Tuesday received mixed response from public, hinting at the possibility that it would be sometime before the eradication of the products’ use could be achieved. With single-use plastic products like bags having been around for decades, people have grown quite dependent on them for a variety of purposes.

Velammal of Badlagundu, a flower vendor, told Express that it would be difficult for flower vendors like herself to use cloth bags to pack their products as it would not be possible to pass the additional cost on to the customers. An alternative material is essential, she added. Mohan, a resident of Dindigul and a worker in a mutton shop, said it would put them in a difficult situation when people forget to bring their own cloth bags or containers to buy products.

Employment loss

According to sources, around 5,450 people work in 53 plastic-product manufacturing units in Dindigul district alone. M Pommanasamy, president of Dindigul Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Welfare Association, said plastic-product manufacturing units in the district would incur losses and many would lose their jobs.

Speaking to Express, Collector T G Vinay said that only six per cent of plastic products were banned and the move would bring a remarkable change in society. Everyone has the responsibility to protect the environment. The ban was implemented for benefit of the people, he added.

Meanwhile in Tiruchy, fearing fine, the number of people carrying cloth bags has drastically increased. A retailer said that most of the shops, including his, had stocked up cloth bags for distribution from a week before the ban. Despite the ban, plastic continued to prevail in the crowded Gandhi Market. Due to cost issues and unavailability of alternatives shops were seen using plastic bags.