Opposition walks out of Tamil Nadu Assembly; State to give Rs 1,000 cash support per family, gift hamper for Pongal

CHENNAI: The first day of the first Session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2019 got off to an expectedly rocky start on Wednesday with the opposition DMK and its allies walking during the Governor Banwarilal Purohit's customary address during which it was announced that the State would provide gift hampers to all ration card-holders and a cash support of Rs 1,000 per every family for Pongal.

The Governor, in his speech, announced that the Rs 1,000 cash support would be applicable to the entire State, except Tiruvarur district where the Model Code of Conduct is in force ahead of the by-election to the Tiruvarur Assembly constituency on January 28.

The government will distribute Pongal gift hampers to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Gaja in Cauvery delta and the widespread drought in northern districts. The hampers will contain raw rice, sugar, raisins, cashew nut, cardamom and sugarcane. They will be given to all ration card holders to celebrate the festival.

Significantly, the Governor noted that there was a delay in release of the State's share in funds from the Centre, including IGST dues of over Rs 5000 crore for 2017-18 alone, and urged the Government of India to release these funds as the delay was adversely affecting State finances.

Purohit announced that the State would be introducing environment-friendly electric buses in metro cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai. This comes in the wake of the State conducting trial runs of electric buses, supplied by heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland, as part of modernisation of transportation services in 2017.

The Hinduja Group's flagship Ashok Leyland had unveiled the electric bus "CIRCUIT" designed and engineered in India with zero emissions suitable for Indian road and load conditions. The buses, equipped with fire detection and suppression system can travel up to 120 kilometres on a single charge.

The Government is also embarking on a comprehensive restructuring programme for the transport corporations with the support of the German bilateral financing agency, KfW. This would involve replacement of the ageing fleet of state transport corporations with fuel efficient BS-VI buses.

Further, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and its relevant rules will be notified on January 16 to make the integrated functioning of multi-modal transportation system a reality. The government will also be introducing new start-up and aerospace and defence industrial policies.

However, just as the Governor began his address, MK Stalin, DMK president, started to make a statement. Purohit urged him to resume his seat, saying, "with folded hands I request you," but the Leader of Opposition continued to speak on issues such as the circumstances surrounding the death of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. After telling Stalin that he and the other members could discuss issues later, the Govenor resumed his address to the House, and a smiling Stalin led the walkout of his members from DMK and its allies Congress and IUML.

This Session of Assembly will go on till January 8.

