Surprise checks to enforce ban held at Kodaikanal, Theni

Officials from municipalities and the corporations launched a drive against plastic bags and materials, on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd January 2019 07:52 AM

By Express News Service

THENI/DINDIGUL:    Officials from municipalities and the corporations launched a drive against plastic bags and materials, on Tuesday. Theni Municipal Commissioner Rajaram began the drive against plastic in the morning. He conducted surprise checks at various outlets and wholesale dealers to check for the presence of plastic bags and materials and seize any that may be present. His team urged outlet owners not to give plastic bags to their customers.

 Similarly, the municipal workers collected plastic bags and other materials from various shops and textile outlets since morning. They collected the plastic bags and plastic materials in a lorry. Kodaikanal Municipal commissioner R Murugesan began his surprise visit in the wee hours in Kodaikanal and conducted a raid in Seven Road, Moonjikal, Anna Nagar and a few other places. The drive against plastic was held in Cumbum, Chinnamanur, Badlagundu, Palani, Nilakottai and Vedachandur. 

