Tamil Nadu moves SC challenging NGT order allowing Vedanta to reopen Thoothukudi Sterlite plant

CHENNAI: As it had assured, the Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) allowing Vedanta's Sterlite to reopen its copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi.

The Principal Bench of the NGT in December had allowed Vedanta's appeal against the State government's order closing the plant, calling the closure "unjustifiable". Tamil Nadu had ordered the plant closed after May 2018 protests in the coastal town turned violent and ended with police firing on agitators killing 13 people. The NGT said the plant could be reopened and ordered the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to the provide required clearances in three week of its December 15 order.

Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced that the government would challenge the judgement before the Supreme Court.

Tamil Nadu has approached the apex court twice before challenging the NGT order allowing administrative access to Sterlite and NGT’s authority to constitute an independent committee to look into alleged environmental violations of the plant. The government had also challenged Sterlite’s plea on maintainability. But, the apex court had dismissed all the petitions and allowed NGT to decide the case on maintainability and as well as merits.