Tamil Nadu plastic ban: Patrons shed extra money for water tumblers 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The ambitious plastic ban received support from tipplers in the city, with a majority ditching the disposable plastic vessel in favour of glass tumblers, on day one. Talk about responsible drinking!

Not that others were far behind in helping the government pull off the grand scheme. New Year day begun with 80 per cent regular customers of bakeries and various other establishments thronging their haunts with flasks and cloth bags in tow. This, at a time when the traders were sifting for alternative products. The icing on the cake, however, was provided by the city tipplers.

All watering holes in the city started the day by offering their patron glass tumblers. While the alternative vessel cost them extra Rs 10, the tipplers did not shy away from shelling out the extra bucks for a public cause. An employee of a bakery near the ESI hospital said, “For the past one week we had been instructing the customers about the initiative. We had clearly conveyed that we would not provide carry bags for tea, coffee etc. We also pasted notice informing out the ban and our decision. On Tuesday, around 80 per cent of our regular customers brought flasks and cloth bags. A few customers, who came unprepared, were told to arrange cloth bags.”

Tamil Nadu Vaanigar Sangangalin Peramaipu president A M Vikrama Raja told Express that people from all walks of life were backing the governments initiative. “The first day of the ban went smoothly for 35-lakh-odd traders across the State,” he added.

People take time to adjust to revolutionary steps, and this is one, he added. “While people are bringing cloth bags, traders too are using corrugated boxes to help out those lacking alternative packaging. Big stores are charging customers for the carry bags (recyclable). The ban order will benefit traders, as hitherto they were incurring the cost of packaging. However, an issue faced by the traders is to find an alternative for packaging dhal, mixture, murruku, kadalai mittai etc.

There have been reports that officials in some districts were barring traders from using plastic. This is a grey area as Food Safety Act clearly states that no food product shall be sold without packaging. Moreover, the plastic covers used here are recyclable. We urge the government not to ban such plastic,” he added. Coming back to the tipplers. Tonnes of single-use plastic tumblers used to be strewn on TASMAC bar campuses, but Tuesday came as a welcome change. Most patrons shelled out `10 without complaint. However, they were not willing to compromise on hygiene. Despite bar employees explaining that all glass tumblers will be cleaned using hot water after use, some ensured that the servers made good their promise by personally overseeing the exercise.