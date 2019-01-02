Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Traders want recyclable plastic out of ban; holds protest by dumping snacks packed in single-use plastic

The traders dumped the snacks, food items and soft drinks that are packed and wrapped in single-use plastics as a means to show their opposition towards the plastic ban.
 

Traders protesting against the plastic ban in Tirupur on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

TIRUPUR: Urging the state government to revoke the ban on recyclable plastics, the traders backed by Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peravai staged a protest in front of Tirupur Kumaran statue on Wednesday. 

Terming the state government's plastic ban as 'corporates friendly', the traders said the plastic that they were using before the ban shall be effectively recycled; whereas the single-use plastic used by the corporates in packing edible items is harmful to the environment. 

The passerby and public near the protesting venue were stunned to witness such a huge amount of food items and cool drinks getting discarded by the traders. Some even tried to light a fire on the food items, but their efforts flopped after the intervention of the police. 

Addressing the media persons, T Vellaiyan, president of the Peravai said, "The edible items packaged in single-use plastic cannot be recycled. Thus polluting the outer environment and contaminating everywhere. But, the government has banned the plastic that can be recycled."

He went on to add that grains and other food products cannot be stored in gunny bags which eventually would attract bugs and insects. 

"We have told all our representatives, members to not to buy or sell food items, snacks, and soft drinks manufactured by the corporate companies. The government should revoke the ban on plastic which can go through the recycling process,” Vellaiyan added.

Peravai’s district secretary Babu Govindan, district treasurer Samy and Vyabarigal Nala Sangam president Kutty also took part in the protest. 

