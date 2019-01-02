Home States Tamil Nadu

Three-pronged strategy for trapping elusive leopard in Vellore

The efforts of the Forest personnel to tranquilise the leopard when it was sighted last time turned futile as it raced in quick time after attacking onlookers at Chikkanankuppam.

Forest department is adopting a three-pronged strategy to end the menace of the elusive leopard in Vellore (Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar|ENS
Express News Service

VELLORE: The Forest department is adopting a three-pronged strategy to end the menace of an elusive leopard which had attacked men and cattle alike over a period of a week in Vaniyambadi.

According to Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Vellore Circle, Sewa Singh, “We are adopting a three-pronged strategy to catch the leopard. First one is to catch it using traps, second is to locate and tranquilise while the third is to burst fire crackers at night to scare it so that it can run away into the reserve forests.”

As many as four teams of Forest personnel have been pressed into service at Vaniyambadi to capture the marauding animal which had attacked local residents and cattle in Chikkanankuppam, Arapandakuppam and Rajamanivattam.

The residents in about 15 villagers seem to be scared of the animal and are spending sleepless nights.

“Last time the animal was sighted by the villagers, but now none had sighted it. Yet, we are taking all the efforts in earnest to capture it,” Sewa Singh, who visited the spot on Wednesday, said.

A day after preying in Abigiripattarai in Ambur on December 26 night injuring a calf, the leopard moved to Chikkanankuppam where it pounced on a woman Alamelu 38, her brother, Bharathi 32, and a neighbour, Santhosh 24. The two men suffered injuries when they tried to drive away the animal in the bid to rescue Alamelu.

A large number of villagers gathered in Chikkanankuppam after word trickled down about the straying predator.

At noon, it resurfaced from scrubs before attacking two local men Kamal and Dhandapani.

Subsequently, Forest personnel set up three traps with baits of meat to lure it. However, it had disappeared from the area. Even before the villagers began to breathe easy, the leopard returned to haunt them.
 

