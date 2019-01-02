Tiruchy bar owners turn to glasses

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as several commercial establishments were struggling to get rid of banned plastic items, State-run TASMAC bars have been quick to switch from single-use plastic cups to glasses right from the first day of the ban.

Plastic cups were nowhere to be seen across the city on Tuesday. Instead, the clinker of glass was pronounced indicating the shift. S Kumarasamy, who manages a bar near the railway station, said, “We stocked glasses and started giving them to customers from today (Tuesday).”

Customers now buy recyclable water bottles, and getting glasses from the counter free of cost.