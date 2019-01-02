Home States Tamil Nadu

TNPCB turns down Sterlite's plea to operate plant after state challenges NGT order in SC

Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced that the government would challenge the judgement before the Supreme Court.

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:20 PM

Sealed Sterlite copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As it had assured, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) allowing Vedanta's Sterlite to reopen its copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) also wrote to Sterlite rejecting the company' request for issue of renewal of consent to operate the plant, on grounds that the State board and government had challenged the NGT orders.

The Principal Bench of the NGT in December had allowed Vedanta's appeal against the State government's order closing the plant, calling the closure "unjustifiable". Tamil Nadu had ordered the plant closed after May 2018 protests in the coastal town turned violent and ended with police firing on agitators killing 13 people. The NGT said the plant could be reopened and ordered the TNPCB to provide required clearances in three week of its December 15 order.

READ | Tamil Nadu moves SC challenging NGT order allowing Vedanta to reopen Thoothukudi Sterlite plant

Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced that the government would challenge the judgement before the Supreme Court.

Tamil Nadu has approached the apex court twice before challenging the NGT order allowing administrative access to Sterlite and NGT’s authority to constitute an independent committee to look into alleged environmental violations of the plant.  The government had also challenged Sterlite’s plea on maintainability.

But, the apex court had dismissed all the petitions and allowed NGT to decide the case on maintainability and as well as merits.

Meanwhile, in a letter written to associate vice-president of Vedanta Limited-Copper Smelter, dated January 2, 2019 (Wednesday), the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Shambu Kallolikar informed Sterlite that the board and State government had challenged the NGT's verdict and as a result Sterlite's requests for issue of renewal of consent to operate the plant, authorisation under the Hazardous Wastes Rules and opening of the premises for maintenance could not be considered.

