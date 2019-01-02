Visa cancelled, US scribe Scialla heads back home

Home States Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: AS the District Superintendent of Police and Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) Murali Rambha has cancelled the visa of the US-based freelance journalist Mark Scialla (31), who had been in the district for his articles regarding Sterlite issue, on charges of violating The Foreigners Act, 1946, the journalist vacated the hotel on Tuesday and headed to Madurai by road.

Mark Scialla from Oakland, California arrived Thoothukudi on December 27, 2018 on tourist visa. He had allegedly visited Pandarampatti village where the anti-Sterlite protests were at peak. Mark also said to have interviewed anti-Sterlite activists, including retired professor Fatima Babu, Maria Regan, Thermal Raja, and Prince Cardoza of Anti-Sterlite People’s Movement for his articles on Sterlite issue. Apparently, his acts attracted the attention of police, who interrogated him for nearly ten hours and scrutinised his electronic devices on last Sunday. Police said that the activities of Mark , whose visa is valid till January 21, violated the Sections of The Foreigners Act. 

‘Would recommend FRRO to blacklist Mark’

Based on the inquiry, SP Murali Rambha served a notice to Mark. Speaking to Express, Rambha said that Mark’s act was a punishable offense. “As a FRO, I had instructed Mark to leave the country and made exit remarks on his visa. Necessary entries were also made to ensure his return journey through Hyderabad airport. I would recommend the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) in Chennai to blacklist Mark,” he added.

