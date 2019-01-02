Will support producers find alternate businesses: Minister on plastic ban

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: State Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C Raju assured to support poly bag manufacturers to start alternative business. Addressing press persons at Kovilpatti, Raju said that the State government had given enough time for the manufacturers to make the switch. “Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced plastic ban in Assembly under Rule 110 six months ago.

He also allotted Rs 54 lakh towards organising awareness campaigns on demerits of plastic,” Raju said. The campaigns had reached well, and people had accepted the ban, he added. When asked about the future of polybag manufacturers, Raju said that the government would help them as they start other business.