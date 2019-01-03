Women in Sabarimala: Hindu outfits, Ayyappa devotees protest in Coimbatore, Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/ DHARMPAPURI: Opposing entry of two women into Sabarimala temple on early hours of Wednesday, members of various Hindu organizations and Ayyappa devotees staged a protest in Coimbatore and Dharmapuri.

On Thursday, the members of the organization headed by president Arjun Sampath, were arrested by police for a rail blockade attempt at Coimbatore Junction. Police prevented them at the entry point of the junction. 100 persons were arrested.

While the members were trying to make an entry onto the platform through the front entrance of the junction, few of them made entry onto the platform through the back entrance of the station and blockaded a super fast express train from Hyderabad to Ernakulam on Thursday morning. However, police removed them from the track immediately.

Also, boycotting the court, members of BJP advocate wing led by Sridhar Moorthy, a state executive member of the wing staged a protest in front of court campus on Thursday.

Following the bandh called by various Hindu organizations in Kerala, bus transport from Coimbatore to various parts of Kerala was entirely disrupted. No buses were operated from Ukkadam bus stand. Also, lorry transport was affected and were stationed near the inter-state border at Walayar in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, condemning the special pooja held exclusively for the two women below age 50 in Sabarimala, BJP cadres, Hindu Munnai Katchi and Sabarimalai movement staged a protest in Dharmapuri on Thursday.

BJP staged a protest at the BSNL junction in Dharmapuri where over 40 people gathered to show their contempt against the Kerala government by staging a protest, as the Kerala government permitted two women Bindu and Kanaka Durga to participate in a special pooja. The protest was also supported by Sabarimalai movement, a movement comprised of Sabarimala devotees demanding the sanctity of the religious heritage centre and demanding respect for Hindu sentiments.

MV Subramani, District President of BJP, presided over the protest and said that the Kerala government has adopted an underhand method which has hurt the religious sentiments of the people. He further alleged that the interference of the Supreme Court in the matter related to faith is uncalled for.

The BJP cadre also raised slogans against Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala. Santhosh, District Secretary of the BJP said that the Kerala government knows what it is doing is wrong, they are doing it out of spite to show its supremacy by hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

In a travelogue by famous adventurers Ward and Conner in 1820 'The Memoir of the Survey of the Travancore and Cochin state', it mentions about Sabarimala and its traditions, even there it is mentioned that women were not allowed. 200 years later we are only trying to preserve our traditions and we will not allow our traditions to be stepped on, he said.

Jayaprakash, president of Hindu Lawyers Front said that Sabarimala and its subsidiary temples should not be handled by a government body and added an independent body should be set up to monitor the proceeding of the temple.

The Sabarimalai movement also held a yatra across Dharmapuri to gather support against the Kerala government and fight for the sanctity of Sabarimala.