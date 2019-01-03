Home States Tamil Nadu

Speculation about MK Stalin contesting from Tiruvarur has political temperature rising

Speculation about the DMK’s new president, MK Stalin, contesting from Tiruvarur, the Assembly segment held by his late father M Karunanidhi, has escalated political temperature.

MK Stalin

DMK leader MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: While post-cyclone rehabilitation work is still underway in Tiruvarur, after the announcement of the Assembly by-election, attention has now shifted to electoral politics. Speculation about the DMK’s new president, MK Stalin, contesting from Tiruvarur, the Assembly segment held by his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi, has escalated the political temperature. 
Tiruvarur, the cradle for Karunanidhi’s political career, has now taken centre stage of Tamil Nadu politics.

DMK functionaries in Tiruvarur including its district secretary Poondi Kalaivanan want Stalin as their candidate. More than others, DMK cadres were preoccupied with the talk of the possible candidate. The constituency was reserved for a scheduled caste candidate until the 2006 election. After it became a general constituency, Karunanidhi chose to contest from here in the 2011 Assembly election and won by getting 1, 09, 014 votes.

In 2016 election, by securing 1,21, 473 votes, Karunanidhi won from the segment with a record margin of 68, 366 votes. The AIADMK’s R Pannerselvam polled 53, 107 votes whereas the People Welfare Front’s CPI candidate PS Masilamani bagged 13, 158 votes. Now with every party scrambling to choose its candidates for the constituency, curiosity has gripped the electorate at large.

After a brief stint in Chennai, Kalaivanan returned to Tiruvarur on Wednesday after the by-election was announced. Party cadres turned up in large numbers to exchange New Year greetings with him.
There was a widespread speculation among the DMK cadres that if the candidate was not Stalin or any of his family member, Kalaivanan might be the potential candidate. However, Kalaivanan batted for Stalin. He told Express, “We all want Stalin to contest from Tiruvarur. We are all determined that irrespective of the candidate, we will have to ensure the party retain the record margin or get an even higher one.”

Kalaivanan pointed to the split in the AIADMK and the support of the left parties to the DMK while talking about prospects for the opposition party to set a  new record.
In the AIADMK camp, the names of R Panneerselvam, who contested against Karunanidhi; Kaliyaperumal, a close aide of Food Minister R Kamaraj and union secretary Manikandan are doing the rounds among the party cadre.

A source in the AIADMK said, “The Vellalar community is in the majority in the Tiruvarur constituency. The Dalit population is also significant, followed by the Kallar community. Hence, the candidate may probably be from the Vellalar community. However, Kamaraj would exert his influence in selecting our candidate.”

Similarly, TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK, the party that began election work way ahead of the others after the segment turned vacant, may field its district secretary, S Kamaraj. Speaking to Express, S Kamaraj said “If TTV tells me to contest, I will do. He will announce the candidate. Our party will mainly raise the State government’s failure in Gaja rehabilitation work as many affected persons haven’t got compensations yet.”

