Home States Tamil Nadu

Coming soon, swanky new electric buses in Chennai, Kovai & Madurai

The loan agreement for the first tranche of approximately Rs 4,770 crore was signed recently and the work would commence shortly. 

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Electric bus

An image of the electric bus used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday told the Assembly that the government was looking at a “comprehensive restructuring’ of the transport corporations in the State with support from German bilateral financing agency KfW.“This would involve the replacement of the ageing fleet with fuel-efficient BS-VI buses and procurement of environment-friendly electric buses in metro cities like Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.

The Japan International Co-operation Agency has now approved the funding of Rs 20,196 crore for the priority stretches totalling 52 kilometre from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur and Madhavaram to Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT),” the Governor said. The loan agreement for the first tranche of approximately Rs 4,770 crore was signed recently and the work would commence shortly. 

The Phase-I of the Metro Rail project has already commenced operations, and is likely to be fully commissioned this month, the Governor said. “Government is taking all efforts to make GIM-2019 a resounding success. To promote aerospace and defence production, this government will release the Tamil Nadu Aerospace and Defence Industrial policy shortly.” 

He pointed out that the establishment of industrial hubs for defence products in Chennai - Vellore - Salem - Hosur -Coimbatore-Trichy corridor would definitely improve the prospects of Tamil Nadu as a major defence manufacturing force.”

The Governor also urged the Centre to expedite the implementation of the defence industrial production corridor project. He said Tamil Nadu being a major automobile hub, thrust would be given for the promotion of new-generation electric vehicles with appropriate incentives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp