DMK, allies walkout on the first day of Assembly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The DMK and other Opposition parties staged a walkout from the Assembly on Wednesday to register their protest over the “performance of the State government.” The Assembly session, being the first one this year, was scheduled to begin with Governor’s address. But even before Governor Banwarilal Purohit could commence his speech, Opposition leader of the Assembly MK Stalin tried to speak. When the Governor requested him to sit down, Stalin along with the MLAs of his party staged a walkout.

Later, addressing reporters at the entrance of the Assembly, Stalin claimed the State government “was facing failures” on all fronts. “The State government had demanded Rs 15,000 crore aid for Gaja relief, but Centre has sanctioned a mere Rs 1,500 crore.

The National Green Tribunal has issued an order allowing the functioning of Sterlite Copper Smelter unit even while the State government had ordered it to be closed. The State has not been able to take steps to ensure permission granted for Mekedatu dam project to Karnataka is withdrawn,” said Stalin claiming these were failures of the State government.

“Besides, a State-run hospital transfused HIV+ blood to a pregnant woman. While farmers in Kongu region have been protesting against the installation of high-voltage transmission towers in their fields, the government has not even convened talks with them. Above all, Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam has said that senior IAS officers Rammohan Rao and J Radhakrishnan, who is the Health Secretary, must be grilled over the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. How can these people, who couldn’t save Jayalalithaa, protect the people of Tamil Nadu?” MLAs of Congress party and IUML legislator Mohammed Abubakker joined the walkout.

Meanwhile, various political parties, including the DMK, claimed they were ‘unhappy’ with the Governor’s address. “There are no new schemes,” lamented MK Stalin. “There is no word on appointing a permanent chairperson to the Cauvery Management Authority,” he pointed out.

“It seems like a trailer of a flop movie,” joked RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran. “There is a large gap between the Governor’s address and ground reality,” he claimed. “We wanted a resolution to be passed during a Cabinet meeting calling for permanent closure of Sterlite. But, this government passed only a GO. Now, NGT has given an order in favour of the firm,” said IUML MLA KAM Mohammed Abubacker.

GK Vasan, president of TMC(M) claimed no significant announcements have been made for Gaja relief. “The address has given ‘disappointment’ as Pongal gift,” claimed MDMK chief Vaiko. CPI and CPM claimed the speech “lacked substance.”PMK alone had a mixed response. Party chief S Ramadoss welcomed most announcements while adding that he was “disappointed that many others were missed out.