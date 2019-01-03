Durai Murugan turns emotional as House pays tribute to Kalaignar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a rare show, on Thursday the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK set aside their political differences for a few hours as the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday paid rich tributes to late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, who died in August 2018.

In a welcome departure from the acrimony between the two parties in decades past, it was Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who led the way, heaping praises on the late leader, recalling their association with him and listing his achievements and contributions to the welfare of the people of the State.

Speaking on the condolence resolution on Karunanidhi’s demise, moved by the deputy chief minister, deputy leader of opposition, Durai Murugan, in an emotional tone, recalled the leader's achievements over his 56 years as member of the Assembly and as chief minister of the State for 30 years.

At one point of time, describing how Karunanidhi had given him courage before he underwent a cardiac surgery in 2007, Durai Murugan broke down and wept. According to Durai Murugan, Karunanidhi had telephoned him at around 10 pm on the night before the operation and asked if he was afraid.

Durai Murugan said he replied in the negative, but Karunanidhi, knowing better, said, “I know you are not a strong person. I will come to the hospital and stay with you until you go in for the operation." Durai Murugan said, "As promised, he came to the hospital but after some time, at my request, went back home.” As Durai Murugan wept, MK Stalin, Karunanidhi's son and leader of opposition, tried to console him.

Congress floor leader KR Ramasamy, U Thaniyarasu of Kongu Ilaignar Peravai and Thameemun Ansari of Jananayaka Manithaneya Makkal Katchi also spoke of Karunanidhi and other leaders who died recently.

The House also condoled the deaths of former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee, AIADMK MLA AK Bose, former Governor Bhishma Narain Singh and former Speaker of Lok Sabha Somnath Chatterjee, among others. The deaths of those who lost their lives during Cyclone Gaja and the EB workers who had died while engaged in restoration works in cyclone-affected areas were also condoled.

Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal adjourned the proceedings of the House without transacting any business as a mark of respect to the departed leaders.