Fan club nominates Udhayanidhi Stalin for Tiruvarur bypolls

CHENNAI: Members of the Tiruvarur fan club associations of Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK party president M K Stalin, on Thursday submitted an application at Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, nominating the actor-producer to contest the bye-election to that constituency.

The seat has been lying vacant since August 7, 2018 when Udhayanidhi's grandfather and late DMK chief M Karunanidhi died.

Edison, the president of a fan club who submitted the application, told Express that Udhayanidhi had won a special place in the hearts of the people when he visited Tiruvarur after Cyclone Gaja ravaged the district. "He distributed blankets, clothes, grains, medicines and other relief materials worth Rs 50 lakh in total," he said. He added that there are 180 Udhayanidhi fan clubs in the Tiruvarur's assembly segment alone and 500 clubs across the district.

Udhayanidhi was perhaps the first person to hoist the party's flag without holding any position in the party in July 2018.

He was seen at the forefront of the party's one-day hunger strike on February 21, 2018 the 'undemocratic' winning of the trust vote in the Assembly by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He was also seen accompanying his father during the party's 'Cauvery Rights Retrieval March' in April 2018.

Udhayanidhi's profile has been rising the party of late, with his image gaining more and more prominence even in posters put up by party workers. Political observers have speculated that Udhayanidhi would soon enter electoral politics, which would make his the third generation of the Karunanidhi's family to seek public office.

Meanwhile, applications have also been submitted proposing Tiruvarur DMK district secretary Poondi Kalaivanan as the candidate from the constituency.

Speaking to media, Kalaivanan claimed that the people of Tiruvarur and DMK supporters there wanted the DMK chief to run in the bypolls and represent his late father's seat. However, Kalaivanan said that Stalin had demurred.