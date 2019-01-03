Home States Tamil Nadu

Gutka scam: Madras High Court seeks response from DGP, chief secretary

Urban District Secretary of AITUC, Madurai, K Kathiresan  had submitted that the appointment order issued to Rajendran on June 30, 2017 had been obtained by fraudulent means.

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

MADURAI:   Refusing to pass interim orders on a PIL against DGP T K Rajendran for a court-monitored inquiry into the missing documents relating to his involvement in Gutka scam, the Madurai Bench sought response from the DGP and others concerned including Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, former Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao and V K Sasikala.

A bench comprising Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu gave the direction following the contentions of the litigant’s counsel, seeking an interim direction to restrain the DGP from discharging his duties. As the notices were yet to be served and no counter has been filed yet, the Judges refused to pass any interim orders and adjourned the case to January 21.

Urban District Secretary of AITUC, Madurai, K Kathiresan had submitted that the appointment order issued to Rajendran on June 30, 2017 had been obtained by fraudulent means. He alleged that even after the I-T gave a copy of documents linking Rajendran to the scam, to the State government, the government had deliberately suppressed the same recommending extension of Rajendran’s tenure.

