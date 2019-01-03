Governor bats for Tamil Nadu, asks centre to release GST dues

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Listing out a number of core issues — from inter-State water disputes to uncleared dues on GST compensation to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees; from the move to close down Central research institutions in various sectors to adequate assistance for rehabilitation works in areas affected by cyclone — Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday urged the Centre to solve them at the earliest.

Delivering his customary address in the Assembly, he detailed the issues being faced by the State government. He stated that Tamil Nadu, despite being a fiscally prudent State, was facing rising revenue deficit in recent years. This is mainly due to the devolution formulae devised by the 14th Finance Commission. This has had an adverse effect on the State finances.

Further, the implementation of Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) and 7th Pay Commission recommendations have also widened the revenue deficit.“Tamil Nadu has successfully embraced the GST despite the challenges associated with the transition to a completely new tax regime. The Centre is yet to make the IGST settlement of Rs 5,454 crore relating to 2017-18 and short payments on GST compensation of Rs 455 crore for 2017-18 and Rs 1,305 crore for the period from April to September 2018, which are adversely affecting the State finances. So, I urge the Central government to settle these dues at the earliest and ensure prompt release of dues in future,” he said.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu had expressed concerns on various national legislation — such as suggesting amendments to National Medical Commission Bill, withdrawal of Dam Safety Bill, issues related to Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, Electricity Bill etc — Purohit said these concerns have been put forward by the State to uphold the interests of its people.

The Centre had introduced the Dam Safety Bill in Parliament, which infringes upon the State’s rights, the Governor said and added that “I hope the concerns of the State will be impartially addressed and resolved by the Centre in such legislation.”

Recalling how Tamil Nadu has been pioneering research on various sectors, the Governor said that the Centre’s proposal to close down some research institutions would adversely impact the scientific activity currently happening in Tamil Nadu, which are beneficial for farmers and fishermen.

“I expect that the request of Tamil Nadu government to continue the operation of Central institutes like the Central Institute of Brackish Water Aquaculture (CIBA) in Chennai, Sugarcane Breeding Institute at Coimbatore, National Research Centre for Banana at Tiruchirappalli, Potato Research Institute at Ooty and the Central Press at Coimbatore will be duly considered by the Centre,” he added.

The Governor also requested the Centre to extend adequate assistance to Tamil Nadu government’s ongoing schemes that help rebuild houses and provide livelihood opportunities for people affected by Cyclone Gaja.

Referring to the Mekedatu and Mullaiperiyar dam issues, he said “Though the inter-State river water disputes can be better resolved through mutual trust and understanding, Tamil Nadu has been repeatedly forced to seek a legal remedy to protect its legitimate riparian rights. The State is committed to protecting the interests of the farmers and the people of Tamil Nadu by all legal means in inter-State river water disputes.”

Governor’s mention of water sharing comes on a day when 26 parliamentarians from the State were suspended for disrupting the Lok Sabha over Centre granting clearance for Mekedatu dam.