Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC bench seeks report from Health Secretary on plea to compensate HIV-infected pregnant woman 

The litigant had submitted the plea in which he pointed out that government hospitals asking relatives of patients to donate blood as replacement is in violation of the Transfusion Coucil's policy.

Published: 03rd January 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Representative picture of blood transfusion

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought report from the State Health Secretary on a public interest litigation seeking direction for better treatment and compensation to the pregnant woman who contracted HIV due to medical negligence during blood transfusion.

The litigant M Abbas Mandhiri, advocate and organiser of MNM Madurai South constituency, pointed out in his petition that despite the State Blood Transfusion Council announcing that asking relatives of patients to donate blood for elective procedure or deliveries is a punishable offence, majority of government hospitals ask relatives of patients to donate blood as replacement. The blood of the HIV infected youth being transfused to the pregnant lady was a result of violation of this policy of the council, he submitted.

Moreover, there are several vacancies in the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) which ought to be filled for enabling the department to take effective control measures against the disease and for monitoring blood donation activities, he noted.

The victim must be given best medical care to ensure that the disease is not transmitted to the child, Abbas further submitted, and prayed the Court seeking direction for the same. He also sought further directions to formulate a policy for safe blood donation. 

A bench comprising Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu who heard the plea, issued notice to the Health Secretary, Director of TANSACS, GRH Dean among others. They also directed the Secretary to file a report on the steps taken by the department on the issue at the next hearing on January 22. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HIV infected woman HIV blood transfusion HIV transfusion row HIV case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp