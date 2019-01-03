Home States Tamil Nadu

Mekedatu row: ‘AIADMK can join hands with DMK only if...’ 

A total of 26 MPs were suspended on Wednesday from the Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings over the issue.

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a tough stand on the Mekedatu issue, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, M Thambidurai, on Wednesday asserted that “withdrawal of approval granted to Karnataka — for the preparation of a DPR for the construction of a dam — alone would stop AIADMK from stalling House proceedings.” 

Asked as to why the AIADMK MPs were not ready to discuss the issue in Parliament, Thambidurai claimed: “Discussion won’t serve our purpose. We have already spoken to the minister concerned and said that we are ready for a debate if the Centre agrees to withdraw the approval given for the preparation of the DPR, which is violative of the SC order. But the Union minister gave us a firm no.”

Asked whether AIADMK was ready to join hands with DMK MPs on the Mekedatu issue, as they were also suspended from the Lok Sabha along with AIADMK counterparts on Wednesday, Thambidurai said, “We are ready to join hands with DMK provided the party asks AICC president Rahul Gandhi to tell the Karnataka government to desist from preparing the DPR on the Mekedatu dam.”

