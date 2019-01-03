Pay Rs 25000 to professor for humiliation by police, SHRC tells State

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday recommended to the State Government to pay a compensation of Rs 25000 to a professor who was humiliated by an SI in connection with a matter relating to a property boundary dispute.

According to the complaint by P Anna Roselin, professor in a college in Tirunelveli and her brother P Robin, on January 6, 2014, they were in the house when Jebastin Gracies, SI, Marthandam, barged into the house and began shouting at them.

The petitioner said the policeman used foul language and began to swear at them in the presence of the public without even mentioning the reason.

In his counter-affidavit, the cop denied the allegations and said he stopped his vehicle to enquire the neighbours in connection with the dispute and also advised them not to have any quarrel and they can approach civil court.

The commission headed by D Jayachandran, after perusing the documents, held that the humiliation meted out to the complainants by the SI had been proved. The member recommended the government to pay compensation of Rs 25000 and recover it from the SI.