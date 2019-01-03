PIL filed to restrain ECI from holding  bypoll for Ttiruvarur Assembly constituency

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to restrain the Election Commission of India (ECI) from holding a by-election to the Ttiruvarur Assembly constituency, which fell vacant due to the death of DMK supremo M Karunanidhi on August last year.

The petition filed by V Sathyanarayanan, general secretary of Cauvery Delta Farmers Union, is likely to come up before the division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam on Thursday (January 3).

Since the relief works on account of Gaja cyclone is only halfway through, petitioner sought to restrain the ECI from issuing the gazette notification of the election schedule. Earlier, petitioner’s senior counsel NGR Prasad requested the bench headed by Justice Sathyanarayan to take up the PIL in the afternoon itself. As he refused, Prasad made another mention before the first bench headed by Chief Justice V K Tahilramani, who granted the permission to file.

According to the petitioner, once the notification was issued on January 3, the model code of conduct would come into force and the ECI would be in charge of the situation. There will be a number of restrictions. As a result, the people in Tiruvarur constituency would be deprived of the benefits of the ongoing relief works and they cannot celebrate the Pongal festival in a free manner with all zeal.

The political candidates would organise meetings, rallies and campaign, hindering various events that the people would hold as part of the Pongal celebrations. Because of this, there is a possibility of clashes affecting the law and order situation. The code of conduct imposes lot of conditions and this will also affect the normal life of the people in celebrating Pongal and Uzhavar Thirunal festivals.

Further, there is also every possibility of the contesting candidates and their agents using the situation for distributing freebies under the guise of Pongal gifts. There would be scope for malpractice and hence, the free and fair election will not be ensured. Besides this, the Republic Day celebrations cannot be made in the usual manner in the district, the petitioner said. While two Assembly seats - Tiruvarur and Thiruparankundram - have fallen vacant in the state, he said he was wondering why the ECI was proposing to hold by-elections only to the Tiruvarur constituency.