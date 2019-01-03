Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea filed in Madras High Court against holding Thiruvarur bypoll

The EC had recently announced that the by-election would be held on January 28.

Published: 03rd January 2019 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Gaja. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A plea has been filed in the Madras High Court to forbear the Election Commission from conducting the bypoll to Thiruvarur constituency as it said the election would affect relief work undertaken in the region following Cyclone 'Gaja'.

The cyclone lashed the southern state in November last.

The EC had recently announced that the by-election would be held on January 28.

The Thiruvarur seat fell vacant following the death of former chief minister and DMK MLA M Karunanidhi in August.

In his PIL, V Sathyanarayanan, general secretary of Kaveri Delta Farmers Union, said once the gazette notification was issued on January 3, the model code of conduct would come into force and the poll body would be in charge of the situation.

ALSO READ | Opposition walks out of Tamil Nadu Assembly; State to give Rs 1,000 cash support per family, gift hamper for Pongal

"There will be a number of restrictions. As a result, people in Thiruvarur constituency will not be able to get the benefit of the ongoing relief work and celebrate Pongal festival in a free manner," he said.

The petitioner said the contesting candidates would organise meetings, rallies, campaigning, and this would come in the way of organising various events by people in furtherance to the Pongal celebrations.

Because of this, there is every possibility of clashes and it would affect the law and order situation, he submitted.

Further, there is also a possibility of the contesting candidates and their agents using the situation for distributing 'freebies' under the guise of Pongal gifts, the petitioner said.

The PIL is likely to come up before a division bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam on January 3.

The proposed election should be postponed beyond Pongal festivities.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Gaja: Centre approves release of Rs 1,146 crore to Tamil Nadu

If the schedule is to be notified, the Republic Day celebrations cannot be done in the usual manner in Thiruvarur district, the petitioner added.

He said as of today, no gazette publication had been issued.

Earlier, counsel for the petitioner made a mention before the bench headed by Justice M Sathyanarayan to take up the PIL in the afternoon itself.

Thereafter, he made a mention before the first bench headed by Chief Justice V K Tahilramani.

After they asked him to file a petition first, the present plea was filed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja Madras High Court Election Commission Thiruvarur constituency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp