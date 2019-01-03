Rs 1,000 pongal gift for all ration card holders

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: All ration card-holders in the State would get Rs 1,000 from the government as Pongal gift, Governor Banwarilal Purohit announced during his customary address on the first day of the Assembly in 2019 on Wednesday, even as the Opposition parties, led by DMK president MK Stalin, staged a walkout. The Pongal gift for 2.01 crore family cardholders in the State, except in Tiruvarur where the model code of conduct is in force, will cost the government a whopping Rs 2,010 crore. This monetary assistance is in addition to the gift hamper scheme that was announced earlier at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will launch the monetary assistance scheme “very soon”. This is, perhaps, the first time that the State government is giving such a lump sum as Pongal gift. In the past, the government had given Rs 100 per family, apart from gift hampers in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

The gift hamper, containing raw rice, sugar, raisins, cashew nut, cardamom and sugarcane, is being given to mitigate the distress caused by Cyclone Gaja in the delta region and widespread drought in northern districts. In his address, Governor Purohit also touched upon other topics. Significantly, he mentioned the delay in release of funds to the State from Centre, including IGST dues of over Rs 5,000 crore for 2017-18. He urged the Centre to release funds as the delay was “adversely affecting” the State.

In other news, he announced that the State would shortly introduce environment-friendly electric buses in metro cities such as Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore. The government is also gearing up to notify the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority on January 16, following which integration of various public transport systems will become possible. It will also introduce new policies

for start-ups and for the aerospace and defence industrial sectors.

Governor speech: Key takeaways

Comprehensive restructuring of transport corporations with help from German agency KfW

Aging fleet of buses will be replaced with BS-IV compliant vehicles and electric buses

A proposal to extend the Tamil Nadu Housing & Habitat Development Project to transform slums beyond Chennai, Thiruvallur & Kancheepuram to rest of the State; assistance sought from Asian Development Bank

Financial support for NGOs opening schools in interior tribal areas to increase literacy rates

To promote Tamil language and culture, a conference

of International, Tamil Organisations will be held once in two years through World Tamil Sangam, Madurai