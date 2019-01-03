Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 1,000 pongal gift for all ration card holders

This is, perhaps, the first time that the State government is giving such a lump sum as Pongal gift.

Published: 03rd January 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Banwarilal Purohit delivering his customary address on the first day of the Assembly session this year, on Wednesday in Chennai | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: All ration card-holders in the State would get Rs 1,000 from the government as Pongal gift, Governor Banwarilal Purohit announced during his customary address on the first day of the Assembly in 2019 on Wednesday, even as the Opposition parties, led by DMK president MK Stalin, staged a walkout. The Pongal gift for 2.01 crore family cardholders in the State, except in Tiruvarur where the model code of conduct is in force, will cost the government a whopping Rs 2,010 crore. This monetary assistance is in addition to the gift hamper scheme that was announced earlier at a cost of Rs 300 crore. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will launch the monetary assistance scheme “very soon”. This is, perhaps, the first time that the State government is giving such a lump sum as Pongal gift. In the past, the government had given Rs 100 per family, apart from gift hampers in 2013, 2014 and 2016. 

The gift hamper, containing raw rice, sugar, raisins, cashew nut, cardamom and sugarcane, is being given to mitigate the distress caused by Cyclone Gaja in the delta region and widespread drought in northern districts. In his address, Governor Purohit also touched upon other topics. Significantly, he mentioned the delay in release of funds to the State from Centre, including IGST dues of over Rs 5,000 crore for 2017-18. He urged the Centre to release funds as the delay was “adversely affecting” the State. 

In other news, he announced that the State would shortly introduce environment-friendly electric buses in metro cities such as Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore. The government is also gearing up to notify the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority on January 16, following which integration of various public transport systems will become possible. It will also introduce new policies
for start-ups and for the aerospace and defence industrial sectors. 

Governor speech:  Key takeaways

Comprehensive restructuring of transport corporations with help from German agency KfW

Aging fleet of buses will be replaced with BS-IV compliant vehicles and electric buses

A proposal to extend the Tamil Nadu Housing & Habitat Development Project to transform slums beyond Chennai, Thiruvallur & Kancheepuram to rest of the State; assistance sought from Asian Development Bank

Financial support for NGOs opening schools in interior tribal areas to increase literacy rates

To promote Tamil language and culture, a conference
of International, Tamil Organisations will be held once in two years through World Tamil Sangam, Madurai

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pongal Edappadi K Palaniswami Ration Card Holders DMK MK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp