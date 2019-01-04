21 AIADMK and TDP MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI, CHENNAI: A day after suspending 24 AIADMK MPs for five sittings, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan cracked the whip against 21 members of the lower house for repeatedly disrupting proceedings on Thursday. After repeated warnings to erring members, Mahajan suspended 21 MPs, including 14 of the TDP and seven of AIADMK.

The MPs had trooped to the well of the House and threw torn paper pieces to the Chair even while other members were submitting various reports to the House. The Speaker, exercising her power under Rule 374A, named the unruly members of the House for trooping in the well of the House and disrupting proceedings. While TDP MPs were agitating to press their demand for special category status to Andhra Pradesh, AIADMK members demanded the scrapping of a ‘proposal’ to construct a dam at Mekedatu over Cauvery River.

“I again warn you and I name you now. You have come to the Well of the House and you are abusing the rules of the House by persistently and wilfully obstructing the business of the House. By your wilful and persistent obstruction, grave disorder is being occasioned. I am, therefore, constrained to name you under Rule 374A,” Mahajan stated, while announcing suspension of the members. The suspended MPs would miss the remaining sittings of Winter session.

Later, in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed displeasure at proceedings of the Lower House being repeatedly adjourned because of disruptions. A Navaneethakrishnan from AIADMK the raised the issue of the party’s 24 members in Lok Sabha being barred from attending Lok Sabha for five days. “This is undemocratic,” he said and Naidu ruled that conduct in Lok Sabha cannot be discussed in the Upper House.

Protest will continue till nod is withdrawn: Thambidurai

Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha and senior leader of AIADMK, M Thambidurai asserted that their protest will continue until the Central government withdraws the nod given to Karnataka for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for constructing a dam at Mekedatu across Cauvery.

“We have raised the Mekedatu issue by moving to the well of the House. It is a very routine type of protest all other parties engage in. But, for raising our issue in a democratic manner, our members have been suspended from Lok Sabha. The undemocratic action is taken by the Modi government. We will not give up this protest. Even if we are not allowed inside Lok Sabha on Friday, we will continue our protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament complex over the Mekedatu issue,” Thambidurai told reporters.

He also alleged there was a nexus between Congress and BJP because they were national parties. “While BJP is facing charges in Rafale deal, Congress is facing charges in Agustawestland chopper deal case. So, both parties are trying to hoodwink others,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, AIADMK MPs are trying to highlight the issue cautiously by staging a walk out. Sources said the Rajya Sabha MPs of AIADMK wish to be present when the Triple Talaq Bill is taken up for discussion and they are firm on stalling its passage in the Upper House.

On Thursday, A Navaneethakrishnan, AIADMK MP, during the discussion on the imposition of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, spoke against the Central government and demanded that the Centre should revoke the proclamation made under Article 356 of Constitution at the earliest.