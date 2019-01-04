Aadhaar helps cops track suicide case in Nagapattinam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Notwithstanding the arguments against it, a lodge insisting that customers provide Aadhaar details to book accommodation helped police solve the mystery behind the death of an eight-year-old girl.

P Gopalakrishnan of Nelvai village in Vellore district, along with his niece Jayanthi and her daughters, booked a room in the lodge run by the Velankanni Shrine Basilica on December 28. He provided his Aadhaar as identity proof.

On January 1, Gopalakrishnan told lodge staff that he would extend his stay for two more days. On January 2, hotel employees realised the room had been locked and became suspicious as foul smell came out. On checking CCTV footage, officials realised the family had left the hotel on January 1 without the eight-year-old girl. Employees then broke into the room and found the decomposed body of 8-year-old Mahalakshmi.

Velankanni police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC. Using the Aadhaar details, they sought help from Vellore police in tracking down Gopalakrishnan but were informed that the family were supposedly headed to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

On Thursday, Vellore police informed Velankanni cops that Gopalakrishnan and the two others had allegedly committed suicide in AP. The trio had jumped in front of a train.

Subsequently, the identity of the three was confirmed using Aadhaar and CCTV footage. Mahalakshmi, police suspect was smothered.

Investigating officer K Subramaniyan, said, “It seems the family had come to Velankanni with the intention of committing suicide.”

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.