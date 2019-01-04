Home States Tamil Nadu

Appoint TN academicians in V-C search panel: PMK

The searching committee was constituted for identifying eligible candidates for the Vice-Chancellor posting of four universities of Tamil Nadu

Published: 04th January 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Anbumani Ramadoss

Former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youth Wing president of the PMK, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has conveyed his ‘shock’ towards the appointment of academicians of other states, in the V-C searching committee and has urged to appoint honest academicians from Tamil Nadu in the same.

The searching committee was constituted for identifying eligible candidates for the Vice-Chancellor posting of four universities of Tamil Nadu, including Manonmaniyam Sundaranar University but most of the members of the said committee belong to other states.

He further added, "The searching committee has been constituted for identifying eligible candidates for Vice-Chancellor postings of Manonmaiyam Sundaranar University, Thiruvallur University and others. For which, most of the members of the committee are natives of other states. The honest and eminent academicians of Tamil Nadu should be appointed as members of the committee if they want to select the qualified VCs to the universities of Tamil Nadu," he elaborated.

He further urged, "Hence, the Governor of Tamil Nadu should take the steps to put an end to the practice of appointing experts from other states in the searching committee and should convene the committee with honest academicians of the State for the same."

