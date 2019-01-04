Home States Tamil Nadu

Cabinet clears expansion plans of 17 companies worth Rs 32,000 crore

The Cabinet met for a second time within a fortnight to clear these projects.

Published: 04th January 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the run-up to the second Global Investors Meet (GIM), the State Cabinet on Thursday cleared expansion plans of 17 companies, ushering in potential investments worth Rs32,000 crore. About 18,000 persons are likely to get employment opportunities after these expansions, say official sources.  The Cabinet met for a second time within a fortnight to clear these projects. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, lasted for about 30 minutes.

"Counting the expansion plans cleared on December 24 and on Thursday, we have crossed an investment mark of Rs 50,000 crore, which can create over 50,000 jobs," a top official told Express. "So far, we have got more than a 1,000 registrations for the GIM. We will know the exact number only ahead of the meet." The official also said that the Aerospace and Defence Policy cleared by the State Cabinet recently would be released by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami next week.

Meanwhile, a delegation of entrepreneurs from Brazil called on Industries Minister MC Sampath at the secretariat and held discussions. Later, the minister said that well-known companies from countries such as United States, Britain, China, Japan, France, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey had been invited to take part in the GIM scheduled to be held on January 23 and 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GIM Edappadi K Palaniswami Taml Nadu Cabinet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp