Cabinet clears expansion plans of 17 companies worth Rs 32,000 crore

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the run-up to the second Global Investors Meet (GIM), the State Cabinet on Thursday cleared expansion plans of 17 companies, ushering in potential investments worth Rs32,000 crore. About 18,000 persons are likely to get employment opportunities after these expansions, say official sources. The Cabinet met for a second time within a fortnight to clear these projects. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, lasted for about 30 minutes.

"Counting the expansion plans cleared on December 24 and on Thursday, we have crossed an investment mark of Rs 50,000 crore, which can create over 50,000 jobs," a top official told Express. "So far, we have got more than a 1,000 registrations for the GIM. We will know the exact number only ahead of the meet." The official also said that the Aerospace and Defence Policy cleared by the State Cabinet recently would be released by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami next week.

Meanwhile, a delegation of entrepreneurs from Brazil called on Industries Minister MC Sampath at the secretariat and held discussions. Later, the minister said that well-known companies from countries such as United States, Britain, China, Japan, France, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey had been invited to take part in the GIM scheduled to be held on January 23 and 24.