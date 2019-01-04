Farmers want govt to pay rent for electricity towers on their lands

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Various farmers’ associations met Electricity Minister P Thangamani on Thursday and urged him to pay rent if electricity towers were constructed on their lands.

“We further asked the government to lay underground cables, instead of overhead high-voltage line,” said Shanmugam, a representative of the associations, speaking to reporters after the meeting.

The meeting, however, did not yield a favourable outcome, he said, claiming that the minister had told them that the State government’s hands were tied over the issue. “The minister has promised to forward the farmers’ requests to the Centre and said he would discuss the possibility of rent fixation. However, he said that laying underground cables was impossible as it would cost heavily,” said Shanmugam.

Farmers from several districts in the State, who have been protesting for over a year, had met Thangamani in June and December last year.