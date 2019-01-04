Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers want govt to pay rent for electricity towers on their lands

Various farmers’ associations met Electricity Minister P Thangamani on Thursday and urged him to pay rent if electricity towers were constructed on their lands.

Published: 04th January 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Various farmers’ associations met Electricity Minister P Thangamani on Thursday and urged him to pay rent if electricity towers were constructed on their lands.

“We further asked the government to lay underground cables, instead of overhead high-voltage line,” said Shanmugam, a representative of the associations, speaking to reporters after the meeting.

The meeting, however, did not yield a favourable outcome, he said, claiming that the minister had told them that the State government’s hands were tied over the issue. “The minister has promised to forward the farmers’ requests to the Centre and said he would discuss the possibility of rent fixation. However, he said that laying underground cables was impossible as it would cost heavily,” said Shanmugam.

Farmers from several districts in the State, who have been protesting for over a year, had met Thangamani in June and December last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp