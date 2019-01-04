Five NGOs in Tail Nadu lose registration for violating FCRA norms

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Home Ministry has suspended the registration of five Tamil Nadu-based non-governmental organisations (NGOs) under the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010. The action was taken because the NGOs allegedly failed to open accounts in banks linked to Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

The organisations include Thanjavur-based All women’s Welfare and Rural Development Society, Dindigul-based Society For Litigation Awareness And Aid For The Public (Slaap), Villupuram district-based Village Development Society, Rural Education And Economic Development Trust at Aranthangi in Pudukottai district and Centre for Rural Women’s development at Ramanathapuram.

These NGOs were served a show-cause notice on June 29 last year for not complying with a Central government notice of December 2017 asking FCRA-registered NGOs to open accounts, as mandated under Section 17 of FCRA, in one or more banks integrated with PFMS.

Since they had failed to file a response within the prescribed 15-day time limit, action was taken. “The registrations granted to these organisations have been suspended for a period of 180 days,” the Home Ministry said. It is learnt that a total of 156 NGOs across India did not open accounts with PFMS-integrated banks.