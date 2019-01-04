Home States Tamil Nadu

For once Dravidian majors bury the hatchet, pay rich tributes to M Karunanidhi

CM Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam heaped praises on Karunanidhi, recalling their association with him and highlighting his achievements and contributions to the welfare of TN.

Published: 04th January 2019 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

M Karunanidhi, Kalignar

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami speaks on the condolence resolution on M Karunanidhi’s demise in the Assembly on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Both Dravidian parties - DMK and AIADMK - on Thursday buried their hatchet, at least for a couple of hours, when the Assembly paid rich tributes to the late Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi, who passed away five months ago.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam heaped praises on Karunanidhi, recalling their association with him and highlighting his achievements and contributions to the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

The session, which lasted for nearly two hours, also condoled the death of the following leaders: former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee,  AIADMK MLA AK Bose, former Governor Bhishma Narain Singh, former Speaker of Lok Sabha Somnath Chatterjee, former editor of Dinamani Iravatham Mahadevan, 'Nel' Jayaraman, an organic farmer who had redeemed 173 native varieties of paddy, 'Five Rupee' doctor S Jayachandran, those who died during cyclone Gaja, the EB workers who had lost their lives while engaged in restoration works in cyclone-affected areas and 12 former MLAs.

ALSO READ: Durai Murugan turns emotional as House pays tribute to Kalaignar

The House also observed silence in memory of the departed leaders. After this,  Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal adjourned the proceedings without transacting any business as a mark of respect to the departed souls. After the session was over, Leader of Opposition and DMK president MK Stalin met and thanked Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and Dhanapal for their tributes to Karunanidhi.

Sharing his memories about the late DMK supremo, the Chief Minister said the DMK leader had left his mark both in State and national politics, and recalled that the AIADMK had welcomed many of the schemes implemented by him in the past and opposed a few when they had differences over them. Referring to Karunanidhi as 'Kalaignar', as he was fondly addressed by his party cadre and others, Palaniswami gave a detailed account of how Karunanidhi scaled to great heights from humble beginnings.

Panneerselvam hailed Karunanidhi as a multi-faceted personality who donned various roles as a writer, journalist, politician, orator, etc. He also recalled that Karunanidhi was known for his ready wit in the Assembly. He also referred to the close friendship between AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and Karunanidhi till the end despite having political differences. Congress floor leader KR Ramasamy, U Thaniyarasu of Kongu Ilaignar Peravai and Thameemun Ansari of Jananayaka Manithaneya Makkal Katchi spoke on Karunanidhi and other leaders who passed away recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Karunanidhi Kalaignar DMK AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp