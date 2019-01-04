For once Dravidian majors bury the hatchet, pay rich tributes to M Karunanidhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Both Dravidian parties - DMK and AIADMK - on Thursday buried their hatchet, at least for a couple of hours, when the Assembly paid rich tributes to the late Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi, who passed away five months ago.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam heaped praises on Karunanidhi, recalling their association with him and highlighting his achievements and contributions to the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

The session, which lasted for nearly two hours, also condoled the death of the following leaders: former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee, AIADMK MLA AK Bose, former Governor Bhishma Narain Singh, former Speaker of Lok Sabha Somnath Chatterjee, former editor of Dinamani Iravatham Mahadevan, 'Nel' Jayaraman, an organic farmer who had redeemed 173 native varieties of paddy, 'Five Rupee' doctor S Jayachandran, those who died during cyclone Gaja, the EB workers who had lost their lives while engaged in restoration works in cyclone-affected areas and 12 former MLAs.

The House also observed silence in memory of the departed leaders. After this, Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal adjourned the proceedings without transacting any business as a mark of respect to the departed souls. After the session was over, Leader of Opposition and DMK president MK Stalin met and thanked Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and Dhanapal for their tributes to Karunanidhi.

Sharing his memories about the late DMK supremo, the Chief Minister said the DMK leader had left his mark both in State and national politics, and recalled that the AIADMK had welcomed many of the schemes implemented by him in the past and opposed a few when they had differences over them. Referring to Karunanidhi as 'Kalaignar', as he was fondly addressed by his party cadre and others, Palaniswami gave a detailed account of how Karunanidhi scaled to great heights from humble beginnings.

Panneerselvam hailed Karunanidhi as a multi-faceted personality who donned various roles as a writer, journalist, politician, orator, etc. He also recalled that Karunanidhi was known for his ready wit in the Assembly. He also referred to the close friendship between AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and Karunanidhi till the end despite having political differences. Congress floor leader KR Ramasamy, U Thaniyarasu of Kongu Ilaignar Peravai and Thameemun Ansari of Jananayaka Manithaneya Makkal Katchi spoke on Karunanidhi and other leaders who passed away recently.