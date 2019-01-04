Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC seeks reply from State on plea for removing ineligible staffs from blood banks

The litigant S Muthukumar, an advocate, submitted that most of the persons working in blood banks  do not have the required qualification needed for the posts.

Published: 04th January 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking a serious note of the plea to remove unqualified persons working in various departments of Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) including blood banks, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to get instructions from the government on the issue before January 8. 

The litigant S Muthukumar, an advocate from Madurai, submitted that most of the persons working in several departments in TANSACS namely blood banks, District AIDS Control and Prevention Unit (DAPCU), Integrated Counseling and Testing Centre (ICTC), Anti-retroviral Therapy (ART) centres among others, do not have the required qualification needed for the posts.

Citing an RTI report, he stated that as many as 89 persons in Tamil Nadu have contracted HIV through blood or blood-related products between October 2014 and March 2016, pointing out the recent incident where a pregnant woman contracted HIV owing to medical negligence during blood transfusion to drive home his point. 

Even the District Programme Manager (DPM) who is in charge of the Madurai DAPCU, is an economics graduate while the actual qualification for DPM is MBBS degree with two years experience in programme implementation, claimed the litigant and sought for a direction to remove such ineligible persons and appoint eligible staffs in the department and monitor the government and private blood banks in the State. 

Hearing the plea, a bench comprising Justices R Subbiah and B Pugalendhi took note of the seriousness of the issue and directed the AAG  K Chellapandian to get immediate instructions from the State government on the issue. The case has been adjourned to January 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Blood banks Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp