Pay the piper: Come June, groundwater won’t be free for all

CHENNAI: Now, if you extract groundwater for drinking, domestic use or industrial purposes, you will have to pay a ‘Water Conservation Fee’. Recently, the Central Ground Water Authority notified revised guidelines to this effect. The idea is to control the extraction of groundwater.

The process will now be regulated online by Central Ground Water Board and implemented from June 1, 2019. This was announced by Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday. A domestic user will have to pay Rs 1 per 1,000 litres if he uses more than 25,000 litres a month.

Those using more than 50,000 litres will have to pay Rs 2 for every 1,000 litres. There is no fee levied on those using less than 25,000 litres a month. The rate for government water supply agencies for the same quantity is 50 paise.

With regard to industries such as packaged drinking water, that draw over 50 metre cube of water per day (one metre cube is 1,000 litres), the Central Ground Water Authority has fixed Water Conservation Fee based on where the extraction is done -- such as safe areas, semi-critical areas, critical areas and overexploited areas.

In Tamil Nadu, 429 areas are considered safe, 212 semi-critical, 105 critical and 358 over-exploited. For extracting water from safe areas one will have to pay Rs 3 per metre cube for extracting 200 cubic metres per day, Rs 5 per cubic metre for above 200 cubic metres to 1,000 cubic metres, Rs 8 per cubic metre for anything from 1,000 cubic metre to 5,000 cubic metre of water extracted and Rs 10 per cubic metre for extracting anything above 5000 metre cube per day.

Similarly, for semi-critical area, extraction of 200 cubic metre results in levy of Rs 5 per cubic metre of water per day, above 200 to 1,000 metre cube, a levy of Rs 10 per cubic metre and above 1,000 to 5,000 cubic metre, a charge of Rs 15 and anything above 5000 metre cube, a levy of Rs 20 per cubic metre is fixed.

In the critical areas, the levy is Rs 10 per cubic metre for less than 200 cubic metre of water extracted, Rs 20 per cubic metre for more than 200 cubic metre and less than 1,000 cubic metre per day extraction; Rs 40 per cubic metre for extraction of water above 1,000 cubic metres to 5,000 cubic metres and Rs 60 per cubic metre per day for extracting water above 5,000 cubic metre.

In the over-exploited areas, the charges are Rs 20 per cubic metre for extracting 200 cubic metres of water per day, Rs 40 per cubic metre for extracting water above 200 cubic metres and less than 1,000 cubic metres, Rs 60 per cubic metre per day for extracting 1,000 cubic metres to 5,000 cubic metres per day and Rs 100 per cubic metre per day for extracting anything above 5,000 cubic metres.

