Home States Tamil Nadu

PIL in Madras High Court seeking more funds for HIV+ woman

They also directed the Secretary to file a report on the steps taken on the issue in next hearing on January 22.

Published: 04th January 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Representative picture of blood transfusion

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the HC sought a report from the State Health Secretary on a PIL seeking a direction for better treatment and compensation for the pregnant woman who contracted HIV owing to negligence during a blood transfusion.

The litigant, M Abbas Mandhiri, advocate and organiser of MNM Madurai South, pointed out in his petition that despite the State Blood Transfusion Council announcing that asking relatives of patients to donate blood for elective procedure or deliveries is a punishable offence, a majority of GHs ask relatives to donate blood as a replacement. The blood of the HIV-infected teenager being transfused to the pregnant woman was a result of a violation of this policy, he submitted.

Moreover, there are several vacancies in the TANSACS that ought to be filled to enable the department to take effective control measures against the infection and monitor blood donation activities, he noted. The victim must be given the best medical care to ensure that the disease is not transmitted to the child, Abbas submitted, and prayed the Court for a direction for the same.

He also sought directions to formulate a policy for safe blood donation. The bench, comprising justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu, issued a notice to the Health Secretary, Director of TANSACS, GRH dean among others. They also directed the Secretary to file a report on the steps taken on the issue in next hearing on January 22.

PIL to videograph all postmortems

Madurai: The HC Bench sought response of the health secretary on a PIL, praying direction to videograph all postmortems to avoid irregularities. Litigant R M Arun Swaminathan, an advocate, stated that postmortems were conducted without following rules prescribed in the Tamil Nadu Medical Code. Medical officers simply sign reports without participating in the procedure, and in many cases, autopsy report of one person was used for more by merely changing name and case details, he claimed. A bench, issued notice to the health secretary, DME and director of Medical and Rural Health Services returnable before January 22.

‘Consider having uniform syllabus’

Madurai: “It is high time the government had an introspection on the need to make syllabus uniform across various boards throughout the country,” observed the HC while giving a series of suggestions to the government, teachers and parents in helping students avoid mental stress. A bench, comprising justices S Vimala and T Krishnavalli, in its order, said that the government must consider introducing uniform syllabus so that one group of students does not have a march over the other group because of their syllabus instead of their intelligence. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court TANSACS blood transfusion HIV+ doner HIV blood trnasfusion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp