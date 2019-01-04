Home States Tamil Nadu

Poor no more? Return allotted land, says Madras High Court

One P Kumar had sought directions to quash an order issued by the District Revenue Officer cancelling the allotment of a piece of land to his father in 1993 for agricultural purposes.

CHENNAI: Land allotted to the landless poor should be taken back once the government comes to know that the beneficiary has become “rich and affluent”, the Madras High Court has ruled. Justice SM Subramaniam delivered this ruling while dismissing a petition filed by one P Kumar. 

Kumar had sought directions to quash an order issued by the District Revenue Officer cancelling the allotment of a piece of land to his father in 1993 for agricultural purposes. The order was issued in 2005 after it was found that the beneficiary had constructed buildings and started an educational institution in the space. Later, Kumar offered to buy the land. 

“When the petitioners are capable of paying the cost of the land, they cannot be considered as poor agriculturalists...if those persons, by the virtue of the length of time, are able to acquire fortune, then all such assignments are to be reviewed... and appropriate action for cancellation and utilisation of land for welfare of the poor should be taken,” the judge said.

Justice SM Subramaniam directed the Revenue Secretary to issue, within eight weeks, a comprehensive set of instructions to all officials across the State to identify such lands and initiate appropriate action to review them. “Any failure on the part of officials could lead to disciplinary action,” he warned.

