Tamil Nadu

TTV takes the lead, fields S Kamaraj for Thiruvarur bypoll

Dhinakaran also urged the party cadre not to use plastic material during the campaign and conduct the same without causing any trouble to the people.

Published: 04th January 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Dhinakaran

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking the lead in the by-election to Thiruvarur Assembly constituency scheduled to take place on January 28, AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday fielded party’s Thiruvarur district secretary S Kamaraj as the candidate.   

Dhinakaran announced this at the party’s high-level meeting held at Thanjavur. Announcing the candidate after consulting the party colleagues, Dhinakaran urged the party cadre to prove that Thiruvarur was the fort of Amma (late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa).  

Taking an indirect jibe at the ruling AIADMK and DMK, Dhinakaran said, “Just after the notification of the by-election, AMMK cadre are rushing to Thiruvarur for engaging themselves in the election campaign. But on the other side, people have rushed to the court.”

The AIADMK is likely to announce its candidate on Saturday.

TAGS
Thiruvarur Assembly constituency AMMK candidate S Kamaraj Thuiruvarur bypoll

