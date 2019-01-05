A Mere Pittance: Central government had released only 3.82 per cent of relief funds to TN, reveals RTI

By Express News Service

The Central Government had released only Rs 133 crores as relief fund against the sought fund of Rs.9,302 crores for the Okhi cyclone. Replying to an information sought under RTI filed by one Raju of Ramanathapuram, the Public Information Officer (PIO) of State Revenue and Disaster Management Department said that, from the year 2010 to 2017, the Central government had released only 3.82 % of funds to Tamil Nadu which tunes to Rs 4745.417 crores against the demanded amount of Rs 1,24,195.71 crore.

Replying to an information sought under RTI filed by one Raju of Ramanathapuram, the Public Information Officer of State Revenue and Disaster Management Department said that for 2010 floods, which claimed 203 lives across the state due to the heavy pour in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Villupuram, Tuticorin, Tirunelvelli, Pudukottai and Ramanthapuram districts, the State government had requested the Union government to allot Rs 1,929.21 crores. However the union government allotted only Rs 317.17 crores as clamities relief fund.

The 2010 flood, due to the heavy downpour between 4th and 6th of December, around 5,068 livestock have been lost and 15 lakh acres of standing agricultural crops has been submerged and 3.2 lakh houses have also been affected.

In 2011, due to Thane cyclone, which destroyed Cuddalore and Villupuram district claiming 46 human lifes and several thousands of hectare agriculture lands, the State had demanded Rs 5248.80 crore, where as the Union government allotted only Rs 638.137 crore.

In 2013, Due to the failure of the north-east monsoon and poor agricultural productivity, rural distress, acute shortage of drinking water and fodder, the AIADMK government declared Tamil Nadu as 'drought affected' and sought a relief package of Rs 19,665 crores from the Centre, for which the Union government allotted Rs 624.69 crores.

In 2015, when the massive rain swept Chennai, Kancheepuram and other districts due to unprecedented flooding, the central government allotted Rs 1365.67 crores for rehabilitation against the sought assistance of Rs 25,912.44 crores.

For the Vardha cyclone in 2016 December which claimed over 18 lives and uprooted about 1 lakh trees in Chennai and its suburbs alone, the State sought Rs 22,573.26 crores as relief from the Central government. However, only Rs 218.76 was allotted.

Subsequently in 2017, when the then Chief Minister O Panneerselvam declared Tamil Nadu as drought hit zone, where more than 144 farmers ended thier life due to poor monsoon and 100% crop loss, the centre lended only Rs 133 as drought relief against the claimed amount of Rs 9302 crores.

Further in the same year, when the deadly strom 'Cyclone Ockhi' barrelled into the southern tip of the State, where Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts affected, Rs 9302 crores was sought from the Centre. However only Rs 133 crore was allotted, the PIO of State Revenue and Disaster Management Department said.

The PIO also replied that Rs 15,000 crores has been sought from the Union government for the relief measures due to the disaster was done by 'Cyclone Gaja'.

Speaking to Express T Raju, the RTI activist said that "there are many controversies and political games played between the union and state governments in the allotment of 'Centre Relief Funds. Inorder to know the exact figures, raised it through RTI", he explained.