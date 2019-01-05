Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre released only Rs 133 crore cyclone Ockhi relief fund against Tamil Nadu's demand of 9000 crore

The Central government released only Rs 133 crore when the State demanded Rs 9,302 crore to carry out rehabilitation and relief works in the aftermath of cyclone Ockhi. 

Published: 05th January 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Ockhi, Kerala, vizhinjam

The PIO also replied that Rs 15,000 crores has been sought from the Union government for the relief measures due to the disaster was done by 'Cyclone Gaja' (File Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh/EPS)

By Vinodh Arulappan
Express News Service

ockhi

MADURAI: The Central government released only Rs 133 crore when the State demanded Rs 9,302 crore to carry out rehabilitation and relief works in the aftermath of cyclone Ockhi. This data was revealed in a reply furnished by the Public Information Officer (PIO) of the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department to an RTI query made by one Raju of Ramanathapuram. The reply stated that between 2010 and 2017, the Central government released only 3.82 per cent funds demanded by the State, amounting to Rs 4,745.417 crore as against the requested Rs 1,24,195.71 crore. 

ALSO READ: Conduct study of Ockhi impact on seawater, fishermen: House panel

Replying to a query filed under the RTI Act, the PIO said for the 2010 floods, which claimed 203 lives across Tamil Nadu, the State government requested Rs 1,929.21 crore from the Centre. However, the Union government allotted only Rs 317.17 crore as calamities relief fund.

In 2011, cyclone Thane left a trail of disaster in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts, claiming 46 lives and inundating several thousands of hectares of agricultural lands. While the State sought Rs 5,248.8 crore for relief and rehabilitation works, the Centre released only Rs 638.137 crore.

The miserly attitude continued in 2013 when the northeast monsoon failed. While the State sought a relief package of Rs 19,665 crore, the Centre loosened its purse strings only so much to let Rs 624.69 crore trickle out. This at a time when the then AIADMK dispensation had declared the State drought affected.
When the 2015 December deluge battered Chennai, Kancheepuram and neighbouring districts, the Centre was again conservative in fund allocation, which stood at Rs 1,365.67 crore as against the demand of Rs 25,912.44 crore. 

Central government’s financial help again fell short of expectation in 2016 when cyclone Vardha wreaked havoc. The Centre’s helping hand could muster only Rs 218.76 when the demand stood at Rs 22,573.26 crore. 

Proving that 2013’s incident was not an aberration, the Centre released only Rs 133 towards drought relief in 2017 when the State’s demand stood at Rs 9,302 crore. The State had barely recovered from the drought of 2017 when Ockhi barrelled into the southern tip of the State. The State wanted Rs 9,302 crore to pick up the pieces, the Centre granted Rs 133 crore, the PIO said. 

And then Gaja. The State has sought Rs 15,000 crore to carry out relief works, the PIO informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ockhi Public Information Officer Ockhi relief funds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp