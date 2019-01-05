Centre released only Rs 133 crore cyclone Ockhi relief fund against Tamil Nadu's demand of 9000 crore

Vinodh Arulappan By

MADURAI: The Central government released only Rs 133 crore when the State demanded Rs 9,302 crore to carry out rehabilitation and relief works in the aftermath of cyclone Ockhi. This data was revealed in a reply furnished by the Public Information Officer (PIO) of the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department to an RTI query made by one Raju of Ramanathapuram. The reply stated that between 2010 and 2017, the Central government released only 3.82 per cent funds demanded by the State, amounting to Rs 4,745.417 crore as against the requested Rs 1,24,195.71 crore.

Replying to a query filed under the RTI Act, the PIO said for the 2010 floods, which claimed 203 lives across Tamil Nadu, the State government requested Rs 1,929.21 crore from the Centre. However, the Union government allotted only Rs 317.17 crore as calamities relief fund.

In 2011, cyclone Thane left a trail of disaster in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts, claiming 46 lives and inundating several thousands of hectares of agricultural lands. While the State sought Rs 5,248.8 crore for relief and rehabilitation works, the Centre released only Rs 638.137 crore.

The miserly attitude continued in 2013 when the northeast monsoon failed. While the State sought a relief package of Rs 19,665 crore, the Centre loosened its purse strings only so much to let Rs 624.69 crore trickle out. This at a time when the then AIADMK dispensation had declared the State drought affected.

When the 2015 December deluge battered Chennai, Kancheepuram and neighbouring districts, the Centre was again conservative in fund allocation, which stood at Rs 1,365.67 crore as against the demand of Rs 25,912.44 crore.

Central government’s financial help again fell short of expectation in 2016 when cyclone Vardha wreaked havoc. The Centre’s helping hand could muster only Rs 218.76 when the demand stood at Rs 22,573.26 crore.

Proving that 2013’s incident was not an aberration, the Centre released only Rs 133 towards drought relief in 2017 when the State’s demand stood at Rs 9,302 crore. The State had barely recovered from the drought of 2017 when Ockhi barrelled into the southern tip of the State. The State wanted Rs 9,302 crore to pick up the pieces, the Centre granted Rs 133 crore, the PIO said.

And then Gaja. The State has sought Rs 15,000 crore to carry out relief works, the PIO informed.