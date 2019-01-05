CM assures of action to protect TN cracker units

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has taken efforts to protect cracker industries, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in his reply to H Vasanthakumar in the Assembly on Friday. The Chief Minister’s reply followed a demand by H Vasanthakumar that the State government should take steps to protect cracker industries of Sivakasi.

The Chief Minister said in order to protect cracker industry, the State argued before the Supreme Court and the court granted two hours time for bursting crackers during Deepavali. Thus, the industry and business were protected, he said.