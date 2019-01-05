Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK, AMMK name Tiruvarur bye-poll candidates 

DMK, which is fighting to retain a seat held by its late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, has chosen its Tiruvarur district secretary ‘Poondi’ Kalaivanan as the candidate.

Published: 05th January 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Karunanidhi

Tiruvarur was the constituency of Late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The poll battle for Tiruvarur seems to be heating up as two parties — the DMK and AMMK — announced their candidates on Friday even as the Election Commission sought the views of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu about the demand to defer the by-election in view of the ongoing restoration works in cyclone ‘Gaja’-hit areas.

DMK, which is fighting to retain a seat held by its late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, has chosen its Tiruvarur district secretary ‘Poondi’ Kalaivanan as the candidate. TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK has also fielded its district secretary S Kamaraj from Tiruvarur. Dhinakaran, who took the lead, announced his candidate at a high-level meeting of his party in Thanjavur. AIADMK is expected to name the candidate on Saturday.  

‘Poondi’ Kalaivanan has been DMK’s Tiruvarur district secretary since 2007. He was elected to the post soon after the murder of his brother ‘Poondi’ K Kalaiselvam, who was then the president of the DMK’s district unit. Soon after the announcement, Kalaivanan met MK Stalin at the party headquarters and sought blessings. Later, he addressed the media and expressed confidence in winning the seat.

Meanwhile, TTV Dhinakaran claimed that people of Tiruvarur would give his party candidate Kamaraj a higher margin than what RK Nagar voters had given him in 2017. “Immediately after the election notification was issued, AMMK cadre rushed to Tiruvarur for election work, while some others have gone to Supreme Court. Only those afraid of losing go to court,” he said, taking a jibe at rivals. 

Dhinakaran also urged his party cadre not to be pompous. He directed them not to use plastic material and banners during the campaign and work without causing much trouble to the public. AIADMK is likely to announce its candidate on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AMMK DMK Tiruvarur bye-polls M Karunanidhi S Kamaraj AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp