DMK, AMMK name Tiruvarur bye-poll candidates 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The poll battle for Tiruvarur seems to be heating up as two parties — the DMK and AMMK — announced their candidates on Friday even as the Election Commission sought the views of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu about the demand to defer the by-election in view of the ongoing restoration works in cyclone ‘Gaja’-hit areas.

DMK, which is fighting to retain a seat held by its late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, has chosen its Tiruvarur district secretary ‘Poondi’ Kalaivanan as the candidate. TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK has also fielded its district secretary S Kamaraj from Tiruvarur. Dhinakaran, who took the lead, announced his candidate at a high-level meeting of his party in Thanjavur. AIADMK is expected to name the candidate on Saturday.

‘Poondi’ Kalaivanan has been DMK’s Tiruvarur district secretary since 2007. He was elected to the post soon after the murder of his brother ‘Poondi’ K Kalaiselvam, who was then the president of the DMK’s district unit. Soon after the announcement, Kalaivanan met MK Stalin at the party headquarters and sought blessings. Later, he addressed the media and expressed confidence in winning the seat.

Meanwhile, TTV Dhinakaran claimed that people of Tiruvarur would give his party candidate Kamaraj a higher margin than what RK Nagar voters had given him in 2017. “Immediately after the election notification was issued, AMMK cadre rushed to Tiruvarur for election work, while some others have gone to Supreme Court. Only those afraid of losing go to court,” he said, taking a jibe at rivals.

Dhinakaran also urged his party cadre not to be pompous. He directed them not to use plastic material and banners during the campaign and work without causing much trouble to the public. AIADMK is likely to announce its candidate on Saturday.