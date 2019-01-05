Government went extra mile to rehabilitate Gaja victims: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said the State government had left no stone unturned to provide succour to the people affected by cyclone Gaja and evolved many schemes for restoration and rehabilitation works in the affected areas. Besides, he also hiked the compensation given for FRB boats and nets from Rs 85,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh, following requests from fishermen and members of the Assembly.

Replying to a discussion on the impact of cyclone Gaja during the Zero Hour, the CM gave a detailed account of the precautionary steps taken to face the cyclone and how the State government swiftly rushed to the rescue of the people in areas affected by the cyclone.

He also defended his aerial survey of the affected areas. However, he did not say anything about the waiver of farm loans, educational loans of students in delta districts and other concessions sought by the opposition parties including the DMK, Congress, IUML and AIADMK.

Referring to the charge that the State government had failed to get sufficient assistance from the Centre for the cyclone-affected people, Palaniswami reeled out data to show that the Centre had never allocated funds, as sought by the States. Even during the DMK regime when the party was a partner in the UPA government, the Centre had only allocated meagre sum for the restoration works.

The Chief Minister also assured that in four years, over two lakh houses would be built for the poor who had lost their houses due to the cyclone.

Restoration of power supply had been completed in 99 per cent of the areas in the cyclone-affected districts, the CM said, adding that there were problems only in remote villages where the electric poles were to be erected in the paddy fields with fully grown crops. “Farmers are opposing such activities as their crops will be damaged. The government will complete the works soon,” he added.

Palaniswami also said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building one lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the first year and two lakh houses in the next four years.

Besides, in urban areas, steps were being taken to construct houses through Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.

The State government has so far disbursed

Rs 2,301.41 crore for relief and restoration works while the Centre had extended

Rs 1,146 crore apart from disbursing Rs 353.70 crore towards the first instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund. Stating that the State had sought more funds from the Centre, he expressed confidence that the Centre would allocate that too.